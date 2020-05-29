Sioux Falls Butterfly House & Aqarium to begin phased reopening

Another Sioux Falls attraction has announced plans to reopen after it was shuttered due to COVID-19.

The Butterfly House & Aquarium will begin a phased reopening on Monday, June 1.

Administrators say they will avoid overcrowding by requiring a reservation time to enter the building. One visitor group will be admitted into the facility every 10 minutes so that proper distancing may be achieved throughout the relatively small exhibit spaces. Visitor groups may have up to twelve individuals, including adults and youth.

You can find more information, including how to make reservation, on the Butterfly House's website.