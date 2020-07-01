Sioux Falls Canaries unveil COVID-19 readiness plan

The Sioux Falls Canaries' 2020 season will soon begin, at the team has unveiled its plans to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 at games.

The team announced its plan Wednesday. Some of the highlights include:

*Seating at the field will be limited, with rows marked off for social distancing

*Patrons will be able to order concessions through an app, minimizing time spent in lines.

*The team added new cleaning protocols and hand sanitizer stations throughout the park.

The Canaries open their season Friday night. They will be sharing the stadium with the St. Paul Saints due to tightened COVID-19 policies in Minnesota.

