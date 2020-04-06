Sioux Falls Catholic school to hold drive-through Palm Monday parade

A local Catholic elementary school is getting creative in celebrating Holy Week while also following social distancing guidelines.

St. Michael Elementary in Sioux Falls will hold a "drive-through" Palm Monday Parade in the St. Michael parking lot from 5:30 - 6 p.m.

Organizers say St. Michael Elementary teachers and staff will be spread out along the sidewalk in front of the school with signs while waving palms. Students and their families will come in their decorated vehicles to drive through the pick up lane of the parking lot, where teachers and staff will be lined up to greet them.