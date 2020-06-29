Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce launches 'Get Out There' campaign

The Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce is launching a new marketing campaign aimed to help businesses dealing with the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The chamber announced the "Get Out There" campaign on Monday. Its full message is "Be Smart. Be Safe. Get Out There."

It is part of a larger initiative called Spark Sioux Falls, according to a press release from the Chamber. Spark is a community and region-wide effort to spark the economic engine of the region after the COVID-19 crisis.

The campaign will run on TV, billboard, print and online. It will include the phrasing, “Whenever you’re ready, Sioux Falls is ready for you.”

“We wanted to strike the right balance between instilling consumer confidence while being sensitive to the need for safety precautions when going out,” added Bob Mundt, President of the Sioux Falls Development Foundation.

Sioux Falls was an early hot spot in the COVID-19 pandemic after an outbreak among workers at Smithfield Foods. City leaders implemented ordinances aimed at limiting the number of people in certain businesses, but those ordinances have since been lifted.

The city still has the highest number of active cases in the state (297 in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties), but the number has declined in recent weeks. At its peak, the city had over 1,000 active cases.

While South Dakota's COVID-19 case numbers have plateaued in recent weeks, many other states are seeing a spike in cases. Both Florida and Texas have paused reopening plans due a rise in new cases.

