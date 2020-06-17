Sioux Falls' Cinemark theaters to reopen in July

Two Sioux Falls movie theaters that temporarily closed due to COVID-19 will be reopening their doors next month.

Cinemark Theatres will reopen its two locations in Sioux Falls in July.

The Century Stadium 14 and XD location in southwest Sioux Falls will open July 10. The Century East at Dawley Farm location will open July 17.

Theaters across the country have slowly began reopening after they were shuttered due to the pandemic. The West Mall 7 theater in Sioux Falls and theaters in Watertown and Pierre opened in late May. AMC, which owns theaters in Aberdeen and other communities, says it plans to reopen all its theaters by the end of July.