Sioux Falls City Council Eases Business Restrictions

Businesses in Sioux Falls now have more leeway on how they can operate. Thursday city council passed an ordinance 7-1 that will lift some of the restrictions for businesses, bars and entertainment venues.

This new ordinance will go into effect Friday and allow businesses to have more customers in their establishments, but there are some stipulations.

For entertainment venues, athletic facilities, health clubs and rec. centers, the new rules would limit those facilities to 50 percent of their normal occupancy load. So if a theater could hold 100 people, under this ordinance they can only have 50 customers at a time.

For food services including bars, cafes and restaurants, they are not limited in the number of patrons. They can have up to their capacity as long as they're able to have seating six feet apart per party. Parties are limited to six adults and can include minors.

Although the majority of city councilors voted this ordinance through, they say it wasn't an easy decision.

“Businesses are going to fail whether we pass this or not. But based on the data, based on the information that our healthcare providers have given us throughout this, they feel confident. And even though I'm very uneasy with where this thing is going to end up, I am going to support it,” said City Councilor Curt Soehl.

Councilor Pat Starr was the only counselor to vote against the ordinance. He said he would have liked to see an amendment made that would add an expiration date to the ordinance.

But that idea was voted down.

“The message that I don’t want to send is that this is just permanent and everything is okay. We’re one hotspot away from maybe another shelter in place or stricter restrictions,” said Starr.

Councilor Chrisitine Erickson says the deciding factor for her was that there is a capacity in the hospitals to handle more cases. So now is the time to help jump start the economy for businesses who are struggling.

“We've got to get back to all that balance while still protecting the health and well being of the community. So we all have a personal responsibility, if you don't feel good stay home, if you aren’t comfortable going out, don’t go out,” said Erickson.

​Public Health Director Jill Franken says the SOAR initiative will help provide assistance and guidance to businesses to ensure they can meet these new guidelines.