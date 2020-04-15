Sioux Falls City Council approves first reading of a stay-at-home order

After two hours of debate on Wednesday night the Sioux Falls City Council voted 8-0 to approve the first reading of a stay-at-home ordinance for the city.

The ordinance will be voted on for a second time next week. If councilors back the measure again next week it would go into effect for a two week time period beginning April 24th.

The measure is in response to rapidly rising COVID-19 numbers in Minnehaha County and the city of Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said a proposed shelter-in-place order would be similar to existing COVID-19 mitigation guidelines, but would be enforceable by police.

TenHaken said he does not envision police actually issuing many citations over the ordinance, except in cases of "gross negligence" like a large block party where the participants were aware of the order.

In a briefing Wednesday afternoon, TenHaken called the proposal a "heavier-handed approach" to what the city is already doing.

Health officials say an additional 180 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in South Dakota Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 1,168.

Wednesday's total is the state's largest one-day increase thus far. However, the state's death total due to COVID-19 remained at six.

The state also recorded an additional 68 recoveries, bringing that total to 329.

An additional six cases required hospitalizations, bringing the total cases that have required hospitalization at some point to 51. Officials have not said how many patients are currently hospitalized due to the disease.

Nearly all the new cases are in the Sioux Falls area. 166 new cases are in Minnehaha County, while Lincoln County has an additional ten. In total, the two counties account for 999 cases - 85 percent of the state's total.

80 of the new cases are employees at Smithfield Foods, bringing the total cases involving employees there to 518.