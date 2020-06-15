Sioux Falls City Council election recount heats up

The two candidates in Sioux Falls' at large race announced their appointees for the upcoming recount board.

Councilwoman Theresa Stehly has tabbed former US Attorney Randy Seiler out of Fort Pierre to represent her on the Sioux Falls election recount board. The choice comes after Stehly lost re-election to her at-large seat by 109 votes to her challenger, local businessman Alex Jensen.

Seiler is the current chair of the state's democratic party. Stehly, a Republican, says Sieler represents commitment to a fair and open process.

"Randy has great credentials and he's a very well respected attorney within our state and he offered to do this pro bono for me." Stehly stated.

Alex Jensen's campaign confirmed this afternoon that they have tabbed Jon Hansen, current state legislator and chair of the State House Judiciary Committee.

The last remaining piece is for City Clerk Tom Greco to select a third and final member of the recount board, who must be agreed upon by both candidates.

Stehly has already rejected Greco's nomination of Jack Marsh, the Sioux Falls Board of Ethics Chairman. A new selection will need to be made by Wednesday.

The recount is required by law to start taking place no later than June 26th.