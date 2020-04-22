Sioux Falls City Council extends 'no lingering' law

The Sioux Falls City Council has extended a law limiting patrons at certain businesses for another three weeks.

The so-called "no lingering" law limits businesses like restaurants and bars to ten patrons or less at any given time. Officials say the goal of the ordinance is to slow the spread of COVID-19.

It was first passed on March 26. After Tuesday night's extension, the ordinance is now in effect through May 15.

The City Council had initially been scheduled to vote on a shelter-in-place order for the city, but that proposal was withdrawn after new case numbers leveled off. The city also received some backlash from businesses and citizens over the proposal.

The council also passed a resolution encouraging the community to follow "safer at home" practices, and to continue social distancing efforts.

