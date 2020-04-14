Sioux Falls City Council to discuss shelter-in-place order

A shelter-in-place order may be coming in the near future for Sioux Falls, but it won't be from the state level.

Gov. Kristi Noem, Tuesday afternoon, said she has denied Mayor Paul TenHaken's request for the order, along with an isolation center.

TenHaken says the Sioux Falls City Council will take up the issue during its meeting Wednesday night.

With more than 80% of the entire state's COVID-19 cases in the Sioux Falls area, Mayor TenHaken says it time to take stronger action.​

"This (the curve) is what we're watching very closely, I don't like to see this, this is not the flattening of a curve, this a spike, this a pretty significant spike," TenHaken said.

In order for the proposed shelter-in-place order to become law, the Sioux Falls City Council would need to pass both this week's first reading and a second reading next week.

While the death rate in South Dakota right now is relatively low, Tenhaken says he doesn't want that to lead to a false sense of security. When looking at other cities that Sioux Falls often compares itself too, the case rate is much higher here.

City Councilor Marshall Selberg says he plans to support the first reading, but wants to see what happens over the course of the next week before he makes a final decision.

"We kind of keep having the same argument," Selberg said. "On the one side it's the balance between doing what's necessary to keep that curve as flat as we can, versus, the consequences of basically shutting everything down, our economy, our way of life, and the repercussions of that, not only now, but down the road, and there's just no easy answers."

Councilman Greg Neitzert echoed some of the same concerns, saying in a statement: "I will consider it, but the data needs to support it. I need to know what the trigger would be to lift it. I need to know what benefit it would have compared to what we are already doing. This will go on for months. Whatever we do has to be sustainable."

Mayor TenHaken says people would still be able to go to work, perform essential activities like grocery shopping, and take part in outdoor activities as long as they maintain social distancing guidelines.

Ann Gabrielli has already been living under a shelter-in-place order for nearly three weeks. A resident of the twin cites, she says the experience has been hard to deal with, but seems to be helping.

"Everyone's doing a great job, there's no cars, there's no one in businesses, we're rule followers here in the Upper Midwest, we just do what we're supposed to, so that's great," Gabrielli said. "I'm surprised how everyone is actually doing it, and it's working, so that's wonderful."

​TenHaken says the city remains in talks with Gov. Noem and other state officials about what steps to take going forward.

"We have a strong relationship with Pierre, with the Governor's Office, TenHaken said. "We continue to work will with them, doesn't mean we don't have tense conversations, sometimes we question each others decision making, but in the end I know that their intent is the same as our intent, and that's protecting the economy, protecting civil liberties, protecting public health... the three-legged stool we're trying to balance​."

If a shelter-in-place is not approved by the city council, TenHaken says the city will continue on the with current mitigation efforts that have already been put in place.