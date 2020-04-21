Sioux Falls City Council to withdraw proposed stay-at-home ordinance

The city of Sioux Falls will not be entering a stay-at-home order. That news coming this week as officials decided the order would not be the best route to take.

For Sioux Falls City Councilor Greg Neitzert, no decision he makes right now comes lightly.

He says public input at last week's city council meeting made a big impact in the council's decision.

"There was a lot of pushback, we (city council) received hundreds of phone calls and emails that were opposed to the stay-at-home ordinance, many people thought it went too far," Neitzert said.

South Dakota Retailer's Association Executive Director Nathan Sanderson was one of those voices.

Sanderson made the six hour round trip from Pierre just to be at the meeting last week.

"We've got 500 members, plus, in Sioux Falls and we heard from a lot of them that had concerns with the language in the ordinance, and I wanted to make sure that the city council was aware of the concerns that those members had," Sanderson said.

Though public outcry was a major factor in the withdrawal, it wasn't the only reason for this action.

"It has to be something that we can continue for some sort of extended period, if we're going to put it in place," Neitzert said. "There's some things that I think just go so far that there is no way it can be kept up without completely destroying our economy, or people just cannot not do it mentally or physically."

Just because the stay-at-home order will not be adopted, this does not mean city council isn't taking any action at all.

At Tuesday's meeting, the council will vote to extend the current no-lingering law, an ordinance that Neitzert says he plans to approve.