Sioux Falls City Councilor Theresa Stehly to seek second term

City Councilor Theresa Stehly has announced that she will seek a second term for the at-large seat in the April 14 election.

In a press release, Stehly says, “I will be running a positive, grassroots campaign, continuing my emphasis on citizen advocacy and focusing on the issues of governmental transparency, accountability in spending, strengthening police force, supporting neighborhood safety and integrity, improving responsiveness to citizen concerns, maintaining municipal infrastructure. I look forward to serving again, working with my fellow councilors and the mayor to continue making Sioux Falls a rewarding and affordable place to live.”

Theresa Stehly has been with the Sioux Falls City Council since April 2016.

