Sioux Falls City offices to reopen to public

On Monday, City Hall and the City Center will reopen to the public in a limited capacity.

Residents are asked to still practice social distancing until protective barriers are installed. Residents will need to make appointments for services from the offices of Human Resources, Human Relations, City Attorney, GIS, and Finance.

The city is also reminding residents that permits and other services can be processed online at siouxfalls.org.

“Like many businesses, we have implemented innovative ways to deliver services over the past several weeks,” said Mayor Paul TenHaken. “We will continue to serve our community through this pandemic with a commitment to the safety and well-being of our customers and our employees.”

The city says there will also be an increase in cleaning and updated signage to remind residents to maintain social distancing. Residents are asked not to access public services in public buildings if they feel ill.