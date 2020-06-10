Sioux Falls DJ keeping the party going during the pandemic

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, many weddings, graduations, and other celebrations have been canceled or postponed, but one Sioux Falls DJ is helping people celebrate these events in a unique way.

Jason Yoshino is used to spending his springtime at weddings and graduations, however, the pandemic forced him to adapt.

Yoshino said, “So, we kind of pivoted and came up with the curbside events, we did a few of them and now we are doing roughly about 6-8 a week. We are going to continue to do this even once the wedding season ticks back up.”

Some DJ’s have put on concerts virtually, but Yoshino says as long as he can continue to social distance, he wants to bring the party to the people.

“I thought about doing the Facebook live stuff and it just wasn't for me, and so that’s where we came up with this after talking with a couple other DJ’s that are in different states that started doing this as well.” He added, “I like the interaction a lot better obviously.”

On this particular day, Yoshino is helping celebrate Loften’s 3rd birthday.

Ashley Gray, Loften’s mom said, “It’s really nice that we can all be outside and not have to be congested in a house. It’s super slick, he just pulls up and you keep your distance from him and he does his thing.”

And with everything happening in the world right now, Yoshino is hoping a little music can be an escape from reality.

“There’s a lot of dark going on in the world right now, a lot of negative stuff and we just want to give them 30 minutes to an hour, whatever they book us for, to let them forget about what’s going on and just let them focus on having fun,” said Yoshino.