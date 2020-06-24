Sioux Falls Drug Task Force seize marijuana, paraphernalia after receiving tip

The Sioux Falls Drug Task Force seized several pounds of marijuana in a drug bust following a tip.

Police say they received a tip of marijuana odor coming from an apartment in the 115 N. Dakota Avenue on Tuesday.

The drug task force seized over 4lbs of marijuana, paraphernalia, bags, a scale, marijuana edibles, and a handgun.

42-year-old Fleshia Sherray Gipson and 19-year-old Marquis Allen Vaughn were arrested on possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and paraphernalia charges.