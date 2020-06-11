Sioux Falls Fire Rescue investigates two fires Wednesday less than 1/2 mile apart

According to Steve Brunette, who is a battalion chief with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, two fires broke out Wednesday night in southeastern Sioux Falls. The houses were near Robert Frost Elementary School near 41st Street along I-229.

The first house started on fire about 8:00 PM. That house is located at 3005 S. 1st Avenue. The basement caught on fire, but firefighters were able to put it out within a few minutes of getting to the house. The house did receive smoke damage but no one was injured in the incident.

The second fire started about 9:05 PM at 604 E. 41st Street. The basement of this house also caught on fire. It took more than 10 minutes to put the fire out. The homeowner suffered from minor smoke inhalation and was treated by paramedics. Two dogs were rescued by crews as well. Brunette said a cat may have got out of the house, but it wasn't found by firefighters. The house also received smoke damage.

Both fires are currently under investigation.