Sioux Falls Fire Rescue plans for seven hydrant block parties throughout the summer

Multiple organizations are coming together for weekly hydrant block parties for various neighborhoods in the city. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and the city of Sioux Falls started these parties in 2019. They were so successful, they're bringing them back in 2020. Mayor Paul TenHaken also announced more hydrant parties will be organized this summer since the pools are closed because of COVID-19.

Some new things this year are a school resource officer being at the block parties to interact with kids and the Siouxland Libraries bookmobile making appearances. The bookmobile is essentially a mobile library. Families will be able to check books out from the bookmobile without having to travel to a library location.

Eric Saathoff with the city of Sioux Falls said these hydrant block parties are also a way for organizations to come together and connect with community members. This is a joint collaboration between the city of Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, and Sioux Falls Police.

The first hydrant block party is Thursday. All of the events are free and from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue will help keep kids cool with water sprays and games.

Here's a list of the parties throughout the summer:

July 2nd at Prairie Trail Park

July 9th at Bakker Park

July 16th at Linwood Park

July 23rd at Hayward Park

July 30th at Whittier Park

August 6th at Morningside Park

August 13th at Jefferson Park