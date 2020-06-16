Sioux Falls Fire Rescue save dog from house fire

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue crews rescued a dog from a house fire Tuesday morning.

Authorities say fire crews responded to a house fire in the 2500 block of W. Nicole Dr. at 6:40 am.

The resident was able to get out of the house before fire crews arrived. Fire crews located a small dog inside and were able to rescue it from the house fire.

Authorities say the fire was confined to the outside of the house and deck and was under control within 10 minutes. Fire crews continued to work for a couple of hours looking for hotspots.

There were no reported injuries and the fire is still under investigation.

