Sioux Falls Fire Rescue will be taking to the streets Wednesday night to spread some cheer and joy during this challenging time.

From 7 to 8 pm, fire trucks will parade through Sioux Falls neighborhoods. Residents are encouraged to step outside and wave as they pass by.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is also asking residents to take selfies and photos to share on social media and to tag @siouxfallsfire.

You can find a map of the planned route here: siouxfalls.org.