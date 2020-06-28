Sioux Falls High Schools hold in-person graduation ceremonies

This weekend, students and families finally got the in-person graduation many have been hoping for.

Roosevelt Senior Feven Dejene said, “I feel like it’s a good opportunity to celebrate those long 12 years that we worked hard for.”

Students from New Tech and Lincoln High School received their ceremony on Saturday. Washington students will finished out the weekend ceremonies Sunday evening.

Roosevelt students lined up in their cap & gowns Sunday morning as family and friends filed into the stadium. Something they’ve been hoping would happen for months.

Roosevelt Senior Keziah Cordell said, “It honestly means a lot because the end of the year wasn’t as usually how it is. It’s really nice to be able to be here. I was kind of worried about them not being able to have it but I’m glad they did.”

Peggy Flagman, a mother of a graduating senior, said, “I thought it turned out beautiful. We had a great time slot, thank God. I didn’t think this was going to happen at all, no.”

Dejene said, “This is what every girl wishes and every guy hopes for, to finally celebrate their success and going onto adulthood and everything else that comes with it.”

While the in-person graduation seems to be providing closure for the graduates, “It hasn’t really hit me yet that I graduated, you know what I mean? It didn’t really feel like it. It hasn’t really felt like it until I cross the stage,” said Cordell.

It’s giving just as much closure to some parents too.

Cordell said, “I don’t really think it’s hit my parents either yet. My mom’s been all emotional so I think it’s finally starting to set in.”

“To see him graduate, it means a lot of things. Just to let them walk across the stage, to throw their hat that one time, to smile and see their friends one last time,’ said Flagman.

Dejene said, “I really believe it also helps them see we made it this far and it’s kind of like everybody involved in your life gets to celebrate with you in a way. So, I feel like it’s a good opportunity for family and friends too.”