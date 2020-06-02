Sioux Falls Jaycees cancel 2020 4th of July fireworks

4th of July Fireworks will not fly over the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds this summer due to COVID-19.

The Sioux Falls Jaycees announced Tuesday they are cancelling the 4th of July Celebration Fireworks at the fairgrounds.

Organizers say the decision is based of the CDC guidelines limiting events to 250 or less. The Sioux Falls show attracts between 6,000 and 8,000 people per year.

The Jaycees have held the fireworks show for 53 years, and they say this is only the third time it has been cancelled. Organizers said they took the decision very seriously, but ultimately the health of volunteers, vendors, and the public were the main priority.