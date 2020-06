This year's Sioux Falls Marathon is going to look a bit different.

Organizers are scaling down the event to a half-marathon only, which means no full marathon,10k, or 5k.

All registered runners can choose to run in the half-marathon, get a refund, defer their registration to next year, or donate their registration to the children's miracle network.

The half-marathon route has not been finalized yet but will be capped at 550 runners.