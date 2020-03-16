Meals on Wheels program needs volunteers to serve isolated senior citizens

Directors at Active Generations are making changes to their schedule of events to protect senior citizens in the Sioux Falls area from contracting coronavirus.

Meals on wheels program

Many seniors are transitioning from eating at the facility to the Meals on Wheels program. The additional demand means more volunteers are needed, both for the short and long term.

"The Meals on Wheels program is extremely important because a lot of the people we serve are socially isolated and aren't able to get the food ...to keep those people independent and healthy, we're making sure they get meals on the daily basis. We're sending the pre-packaged meals for weekends, and giving them other essentials that they frankly need to stay independent," said Beninga.

Fifty volunteers are needed to help pack foods and deliver them and make deliveries to help deliver 21,000 meals this week.

Only essential programs will continue through the week of March 16. The programs include meals served at Active Generations from 11:30 am to 12:45 pm to small groups only. The Meals on Wheels program will be delivered to a resident's door only, rather than bringing the food inside. Senior Daycare programs continue as caregivers will closely monitor those attending for any symptoms. The Workers on Wheels program will continue if the assistance has already been booked and a volunteer is still available.

Upon walking into the Active Generations building behind the Western Mall, you'll be greeted by a smiling face and a large hand pump container of hand sanitizer. You'll also be encouraged to keep more distance between you and those around you.

President and CEO Gerald Beninga says the adult daycare program is a vital program for caregivers who need a break. "We're also doing our adult daycare program, which again is high-risk individuals. We're not allowing anyone from the outside to come in. We're somewhat quarantining them if you will in the area that we serve them. If they're not feeling well, and we check them regularly, we will send them either to their physician or home. Frankly, we're supporting a caregiver that needs the additional support," said Beninga.

Program information and volunteer opportunities are available by calling 605-336-6722.

