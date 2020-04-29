Sioux Falls Multi-Cultural Center provides COVID-19 call center for non-English speakers

The Multi-Cultural Center of Sioux Falls has launched a call center to help provide COVID-19 information to people who do not speak English.

Executive Director Christy Nicolaisen said the center launched the call center last week. She said it was created in response to the increasing number of non-English speaking people contracting COVID-19 in Sioux Falls.

If you know someone who needs assistance and they do not speak English, please have them call 605-906-3266 Monday through Friday from 9 am to 5 pm. Interpreters will be available to assist with the call.

Dakota News Now has also worked with the Multi-Cultural Center to develop COVID-19 information videos in several langauges. You can find them here.