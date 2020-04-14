Sioux Falls National Guard units to deploy to Africa

Two Sioux Falls-based South Dakota Army National Guard units have received a mobilization order for a deployment to Africa.

More than 190 Soldiers with the 196th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade and nearly 40 Soldiers with the 115th Signal Company will deploy to Djibouti, officials say.

The eight-month deployment will begin in late August and early September. It is part of an effort to support U.S. Africa Command in support of allied nation partnerships and regional security and stability goals, according to the National Guard.

The 196th MEB will deploy in late August and will command and control assigned units and support the security, mobility, and functional operations of forces in a designated region.

The 115th SC will deploy in early September and provide operational support and management of communication and information systems to a supported brigade.

The units will report to Fort Hood, Texas, to complete several weeks of theater-specific training prior to deployment overseas.