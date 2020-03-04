Sioux Falls Police arrest suspect in pizza delivery driver murder investigation

A Sioux Falls man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a pizza delivery driver last Wednesday.

Police say on February 26, 2020, Casey Bonhorst, a Dominos delivery driver, made a delivery to a home in the 2800 block of East Bradstad Drive. As Bonhorst walked back to his car, police say he was approached by 21-year-old Jahennessy Deunique LaPaul Bryant.

Police say Bryant attempted to rob Bonhorst at gunpoint. They say at some point during the robbery, Bonhorst was shot and killed.

Bryant was arrested Wednesday afternoon near East 26th Street and South Sycamore Avenue.

Bryant is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and manslaughter. He is being held on a $500,000 cash bond.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.