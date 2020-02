Police are on the scene of a shooting on the east side of Sioux Falls.

The shooting occurred on the 2000 block of S. Cleveland Avenue near 26th Street. The first calls went out just before 9:00 Wednesday evening.

A K9 unit was deployed and is on the scene along with the Sioux Falls Police Crime Lab. Police do not have a suspect in custody.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.