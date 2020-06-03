Sioux Falls Police release another round of rioting suspects

Sioux Falls Police have released another round of rioting suspects and are asking the public's help in identifying them.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects and to contact Crime Stoppers at 367-7007.

Sioux Falls city leaders spoke out against the violence that broke out Sunday night, saying it marred what had been a positive day of peaceful protests in the city.

Burns said police are going through an extensive amount of surveillance video, and that police took pictures of license plates and suspects throughout the night.

Sioux Falls Police released the initial round of suspects on Tuesday.