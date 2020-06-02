Sioux Falls Police release "first round" of riot suspects

Sioux Falls Police have released multiple photos in a "first round" of suspects they are looking for in connection with rioting and looting on Sunday.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects and to contact Crime Stoppers at 367-7007.

Sioux Falls city leaders spoke out against the violence that broke out Sunday night, saying it marred what had been a positive day of peaceful protests in the city.

Burns said police are going through an extensive amount of surveillance video, and that police took pictures of license plates and suspects throughout the night.

"If you think you can riot, loot, steal, burglarize, and create property damage, and hurt others in this city with impunity, you are mistaken," Burns said. "We will hold you to account, we will find out who you are, through various resources, and we will do our job."

Mayor TenHaken and Governor Noem toured some of the impacted locations following the clash between protesters and police at The Empire Mall.