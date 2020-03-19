Sioux Falls police to limit face-to-face call responses

Sioux Falls police will limit face-to-face call responses and asks residents to report more crimes online, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Thursday, police will not answer face-to-face for the following crimes: harassing phone calls, lost property, theft, vandalism, vehicle vandalism and thefts from vehicles.

They will accept reports online or by phone.

Officers are also asking if anybody calls police to their residence and has COVID 19, they need to let the officers know. If a suspect is present or at least in the area, officers will respond.