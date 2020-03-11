Sioux Falls Public Health Director on Coronavirus: Steps to protect yourself and others

In addition to washing your hands, using hand sanitizer and coughing into your elbow, there are other ways to protect yourself and others.

Sioux Falls public health director Jill Franken

Social distancing is a way to protect yourself from not only contracting the coronavirus but the flu and other illnesses as well. This is a time to consider how you could be transmitting or contracting the virus and make plans for less time in public.

Health experts have looked at past epidemics in the US in the 1950s and found the spread of the disease followed public gatherings such as conferences, festivals, and school events.

Sioux Falls public health director Jill Franken says senior citizens are especially at risk to the coronavirus and should take measures of protection. "The coronavirus is specifically, we're finding that's really impacting older adults and so, how they are making decisions about: when they're buying their groceries, when they're going to church, making sure they're not sitting by someone who's coughing or sneezing. Which by the way, if someone is sick, they should be staying home," said Franken.

Another consideration when protecting yourself is the use of masks. Franken says there is a misconception of its use, which is causing less availability of masks for those who need them.

"If you are well you should not be wearing a mask. It is not necessary to be buying masks and stocking masks if you are a well person. You should be wearing a mask if you become ill. Your health care provider will provide you one when you go to the clinic. And that should be something you are cognizant of in wearing when you are going to the doctor's office. Otherwise, if you are ill you should be home," said Franken.

According to the CDC, if you are sick, you should continue wearing a mask until you are in an isolated exam room, or replace the mask if it becomes moist.