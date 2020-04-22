Sioux Falls Regional Airport not immune to travel decline during pandemic

Just a few months ago, the Sioux Falls Regional Airport was on track for another record-setting year of travel. That was before the pandemic.

"It's a dramatic change from, you know, the first couple months of the year," said Letellier.

Overflow parking was the norm in February. Now you can park up close.

"You can even count how many cars are in the parking lot now. I mean there's just a drastic change is well over 95% down from this time last year," said Letellier.

Summer travel is expected to be 70-80 percent down.

"We're kind of comparing passenger levels from the days after 911, or the recession in 2008-2009, when we had no half the number of people flying that we do now," said Letellier.

And those in the air travel industry are bracing for a slow comeback.

"Executives from some of the main airlines have already commented about it's just going to be a two or three year recovery period," said Letellier.

Although there are some still purchasing flights for personal reasons, most are for business. Steven Ehrnefied is flying back to Pittsburgh after doing a medical software upgrade in the city.

"Flights are extremely limited, trying to get a flight home this morning, and all of a sudden the flight disappeared," said Ehrenfried.

But he's not worried about exposure on his flight.

"I get messages from Delta on every flight that before they start boarding your plane has been sanitized and cleaned and ready for you to be on board," said Ehrenfried.

Passengers on Ehrenfried's Delta flights have been booked every other row and staggered between the window and isle seats.

"Wash your hands, don't have to face. Don't cough on somebody. You'll be fine," said Ehrenfried.

As airport safety messages echo from above to rooms that are often empty, the airport staff is also focusing on safety from the coronavirus for those who enter the airport.

"As clean as it's ever been. and sanitary has ever been to go through the terminal building but certainly, everyone's taking every step and every precaution they can to make it safe for the people that are traveling," said Letellier.

Letellier says he's seen offers for some incredible fares. He does suggest that you check your destination for any shelter in place orders. For instance, if you fly to Hawaii, the state requires you to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Air travel has been an important part of Sioux Falls history and the pandemic will be another chapter in its ever-changing story.

