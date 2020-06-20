Sioux Falls School Board proposes new middle school boundary option

The Sioux Falls School Board has a new idea for boundary lines for the school district's middle schools.

The idea is based on community feedback during it looked at during a work session on Wednesday, June 17.

The new middle school option is called Option A2-JFK Split. It splits the students currently attending JFK Elementary to help balance enrollment numbers at both Memorial and Edison Middle Schools.

The area up for discussion with this option includes homes bordered on the North at 46thStreet; the South at 57thStreet, the West at Sertoma Avenue; and the East at Holbrook Avenue.

No other changes were made to the boundaries of A2. The School Board will meet on Monday, June 22 at 5:30 p.m. at the Instructional Planning Center, 201 E. 38th Street for its regularly scheduled Board Meeting.

The public is welcome to attend and time for comments will be provided.

People can also submit feedback using the Let’s Talk feature on the School District website.

The final vote for the high school boundaries, grandfathering of students to current school and sibling preference for the 2021-2022 school year will continue, as scheduled, for Monday, June 22, 2020, at the regularly scheduled meeting.

Due to the addition of this new middle school option, the final vote for the middle school boundaries will happen Thursday, June 25 at 5:30 p.m. at the Instructional Planning Center.