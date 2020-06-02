Sioux Falls School District announces in-person graduation ceremonies for June

The Sioux Falls School District announced Monday in-person graduation ceremonies for seniors will happen the end of June on Howard Wood Field.

New Tech High School seniors will graduate at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 27th. Lincoln High School graduates will take the stage at 5:00 PM that Saturday. Seniors from Roosevelt High School will graduate the next day, June 28th, at 11:00 AM. Washington High School seniors will end the weekend by graduating at 5:00 PM on that Sunday.

The Sioux Falls School District plans to do its best to maintain social distancing outside, but the district said it's up to each individual to decide whether or not it's safe for them to attend.

Virtual ceremonies were held on May 24th to honor the graduates.