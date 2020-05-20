Sioux Falls School District holding virtual graduation May 24

The Sioux Falls School District is set to honor graduating seniors with a virtual ceremony this weekend.

School districts across the country are coming up with alternative ways to celebrate graduation in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Many have turned to virtual ceremonies online. This includes the Sioux Falls district, which is hosting online celebrations on May 24 for over 1,500 students.

The ceremonies can be viewed on KLRN-TV, or online at YouTube and Facebook. New Tech High's service begins at 11 a.m., Lincoln's takes place at 1 p.m., Roosevelt at 4 p.m., and Washington at 7 p.m.

You can find links to each ceremony at the school district's website.