The Sioux Falls School District has ended its search for a new superintendent.

The Board of Education announced that Dr. Jane Stavem will be the district's new superintendent, effective July 1st.

Superintendent Dr. Brian Maher announced in December that he would step down.

Dr. Maher has served as superintendent for nearly five years.

This is a developing story