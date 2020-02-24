Sioux Falls School District releases logos for new middle, high school

The Sioux Falls School District has released the mascots and primary colors for Jefferson High School and Ben Reifel Middle School.

Jefferson High School's mascot will be the Cavaliers with the colors of "Cavalier Green" and "Jefferson Gold."

Ben Reifel Middle School mascot will be a Bison featuring "Bison Red" and "Ben Reifel Yellow."

The Sioux Falls School District Superintendent’s Student Forum made up of sixteen students from the four public high schools, activities directors and the coordinator of athletics and physical education, completed the work of selecting a mascot and school colors.

The newly released logos and colors will be discussed at the next school board meeting.

Both schools are expected to open fall 2021.