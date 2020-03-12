Sioux Falls School District suspending activities beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday

The Sioux Falls School District is suspending all non-essential activities beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday in response to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

In a letter to parents, district officials say the move is part of an effort to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Among the activities suspended include a community engagement meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Memorial Middle School.

Kids Inc. and the middle school YMCA program will continue as normal.

The school district says it will have an update with more details Thursday afternoon. Check back with Dakota News Now for updates.