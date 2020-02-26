Sioux Falls School District taking ‘necessary’ steps to prepare for Coronavirus

In an email sent to parents and staff on Wednesday, the Sioux Falls School District says it is taking the necessary steps to prepare for the Coronavirus.

The statement says, “Although there are no cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in South Dakota at this time, being well informed is important to the health and safety of you and your family.”

You can read the full statement below:

Attention SFSD Staff Members & Parents -

Although there are no cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in South Dakota at this time, being well informed is important to the health and safety of you and your family. The Sioux Falls School District is aware of the Coronavirus and its continuous spread both nationally and internationally. We can assure you, as a District, we are taking all the steps necessary to be as prepared as possible in the event the disease spreads into our community. We are in constant contact with the Sioux Falls Health Department and the Sioux Falls Emergency Manager to stay on top of the situation.

The school district also shared the following prevention tip:

Frequent hand washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose. Help young children do the same. If soap and water are not readily available, using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Covering coughs or sneezes with a tissue, followed by cleaning hands with soap and water or hand sanitizer (if soap and water are not readily available).

It’s currently flu and respiratory disease season and CDC recommends getting a flu vaccine, taking everyday preventive actions to help stop the spread of germs, and taking flu antivirals if prescribed.

Staying home when you are sick

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces. Schools are advised to follow the school's routine cleaning and disinfection program. The schools use hospital-grade cleaning supplies.

The Sioux Falls School District follows the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and works closely with City and State Health Officials in addressing public health concerns. We will continue to work closely with these agencies to monitor the Coronavirus situation and take additional steps as necessary.