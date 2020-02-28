Sioux Falls School District to host public rezoning meetings

The Sioux Falls School District is looking for more public input when it comes to the rezoning process.

District leaders say they are hosting five public meetings to get feedback

The district launched a task force to help determine how to realign school districts once new schools currently being constructed are finished.

The following are dates and locations for the public meetings:

March 12, 5:30 p.m. at Memorial Middle School

March 16, 5:30 p.m. at Patrick Henry Middle School

March 26, 5:30 p.m. at Whittier Middle School

April 7, 5:30 p.m. at McGovern Middle School

April 9, 5:30 p.m. at Edison Middle School

You can find more about the district's rezoning process here.