Sioux Falls Seniors to have say in graduation ceremonies as pandemic stretches on

Every year, schools throughout the nation allow their graduating class a say in what they hope their graduation ceremonies will look like. But never before have we known a time like this.

In Sioux Falls, public schools Superintendent, Dr. Brian Maher, told reporters on Monday he would like to honor the class of 2020 in the best way possible, but there's just no way of predicting how the remainder of the school year will go, other than it will close-out, online.

Will ceremonies have to be virtual as well? Click on the interview above to learn more about how district officials plan to reach out to students and their families to make this the best possible celebration for students locally. And listen as well, for what Dr. Maher most hopes students take away from this final year of their secondary education.