Sioux Falls Stampede raising awareness for rescue dogs with Wiener Dog Race

There will be some very cute races happening at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center this weekend and they will be raising money for a good cause.

On Saturday, it won't just be the Sioux Falls Stampede out on the ice, pups will also take to the rink. The Stampede will host the 13th annual Wiener Dog Races between periods.

The event will feature over 40 pups racing, and raises money for the Dakota Dachshund Rescue, a group that has enjoyed watching the night turn into a family affair.

“We have people say they plan their office Christmas parties around the event. We have people say they buy their family member the tickets as a Christmas present. It started out with a lot of adults and now it's a lot of families,” says Founder and President of Dakota Dachshund Rescue Daine Wade.

The sold-out game will feature inflatables and face painting for kids at five, along with a kissing booth, where you can meet dachshunds up for adoption and donate by a kiss. The Stampede will also be the ‘Fighting Wiener Dogs’ for the night, auctioning off the jerseys following the game.

The game will be the largest single fundraiser of the year for the rescue. Everything from the kissing booth to the auction is to help pups, pay for their vet bills.

