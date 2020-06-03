Sioux Falls announces phased opening plan for city facilities

Sioux Falls city officials have announced phased reopening plan for several city facilities that were temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

We've posted the city's guidelines below. You can find schedules on the city's website

Siouxland Libraries

This month, Siouxland Libraries will begin welcoming customers back into four of its libraries for “grab and go” service. Customers will be able to browse the collection, pick up requests, and check out materials.

· June 8: Downtown Library—Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

· June 15: Ronning Branch—Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

· June 15: Caille Branch—Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

· June 16: Brandon Branch—Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 noon

Midco Aquatic Center

The Sanford Health 50-meter pool will open to the public on June 8, 2020, with limited occupancy. Swimmers will register for a 45-minute block of time for one lane beginning at the top of the hour. The remaining 15 minutes per hour will be set aside for cleaning. Hours for the 50-meter pool will be 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday; and 12 noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Diving boards will be available daily from 1–5 p.m. and on weekends. Shared fitness equipment will not be available.

On June 15, the recreation pool will resume operations. Hours will be 5 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Monday through Friday; 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday; and 12 noon to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. From 5 to 9:30 a.m., Monday through Friday, and 7 to 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, the recreation pool will be open to adults only.

Once open, all amenities of the recreation pool and spray pad will be available except the alligator. Rec swimmers will sign up for a 90-minute block of time. After each reservation, 30 minutes will be set aside for cleaning. Capacity limited to 40 patrons per time block. Patrons are asked to observe a minimum of 6-foot physical distancing.

Summer Sports Leagues

Summer sports leagues will practice and compete at City fields and courts this summer. In May, each league submitted a mitigation plan to the City detailing their plans to keep players, coaches, officials, and spectators safe from the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Community Centers

On June 3, 2020, Morningside, Oyate, and MariCar opened for summer activities with limited occupancy. Meeting rooms and computer labs will not be available.

Playground Program

Twenty-five citywide playground sites began offering structured programming on June 3. Parks include Bakker, Campus, Emerson, Frank Olson, Galway, Glenview, Granite Valley, Lacey, Lewis, Linwood, MariCar, Marion, McKennan, Meldrum, Memorial, Pioneer, Platinum Valley, Prairie Hills West, Prairie Trail, Prairie Meadows, Southern Vistas, Terrace, Thelin, Town One, and Willow Ridge. All patrons will be required to sign a waiver including parents signing on behalf of their minor children