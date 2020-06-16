Sioux Falls boy gets a big surprise after his bike is stolen

Monday night Dakota News Now introduced you to 11-year-old Aidan Johnson, who was building himself a new bike to replace his bike that was stolen.

After seeing his story, you the viewers, flooded us with calls and messages wanting to help Aidan out. Tuesday afternoon, the young man got a big surprise.

When his mother, Jessica, brought Aidan to Vern Eide Motoplex Tuesday he thought it was to just check out some bikes. Little did he know, there was already one waiting for him.

His new ride, a special edition BMX bike featured in season three of Stranger Things, left the Aidan speechless.

"I love it... I think it's a good color because I like yellow," Aiden said.

The gift was made complete with a helmet, bike lock, and an autograph from former professional BMX rider Reuel Erickson, who now works at the Motoplex.

"We all saw the story on the news (Monday) night and are advocates at (Vern Eide Motoplex) of taking care of our community," Tom Borchard, with Vern Eide Motoplex, said. "When you see a young boy that's doing the hard work to get himself out of a bad situation, that's the kind of call you have to answer."

The Motoplex wasn't the only party who wanted to get Aidan a new set of wheels, dozens reached out wanting to help.

"I know there are lots of other kids that are in need and are in a similar situation, so just because Aidan got a bike today doesn't mean we should let up the gas," Borchard said. "Let's go out there and find the rest of the kids."

That's where Chariots for Children comes in, a non-profit that distributes bikes to kids all across the Sioux Empire.

"We typically tell everybody that between 70 to 100 dollars will buy about any kind of bike we need," Tom Broadbent, with Chariots for Children, said. "Any amount is helpful, and we're grateful for it, but a bike or two is fantastic if you can donate that much."

With your help, Chariots for Children can give away hundreds of bikes, and get kids just like Aidan back to one of their favorite summertime hobbies.