Sioux Falls boy working to make a bike after his was stolen

That's exactly how we found out about a boy by the name of Aidan Johnson. A neighbor called in impressed with his work ethic.

We went to talk with Aidan and find out why he's so dedicated to the task before him now.

11-year-old Aidan Johnson has spent some long hours lately out in the driveway of his apartment complex.

"I work at least 5 hours a day on this bike, at least .. maybe 3. but i work a lot on this bike." Aidan said.

All of this, Aidan says, is a labor of love. Not necessarily the work but the riding. When you're 11-years-old a bike can offer a lot of freedom.

Only now these two wheels need serious help before he can hit the road.

"What I'm trying to do is these tubes.. new tubes..both of them are no good. I need a new chain because that one is rusty and I also need a new seat, some new brake pads, some new brake lines.. new tires.. and then, probably paint it because the paint is scratched up and stuff. It's frustrating because I'm trying to fix these .. I don't have screws for these.. I also need some screws for the back tire. I also need a new chain, brake pads, lines, it's just frustrating." Aidan said.

He's also frustrated because it wasn't long ago he had a bike he could ride.

"It was in the garage. The garage (doesn't) lock because it's broken and I had the bike sitting right there and someone stole it. And now I have to work on this one because I took it apart because there are so many things wrong with this one. Now I have to put it back together.. I'm not going to get far with this.." Aidan said. Then Aidan added, "If you're watching this news...if you stole my bike, well.. there's nothing I can do about it but why do you steal people's things?"

This new bike a neighbor offered him as they were moving out, knowing it would otherwise go into the trash. Aidan's appreciative. But now feels like all he's doing is spinning his wheels.

"It ruins my summer because can't enjoy Summer with friends, riding around, playing with them because me and my friends always like riding our bikes around and having fun with our bikes." Aidan said.

Regardless he plans to stay out here until the job is done.