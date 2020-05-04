Sioux Falls businesses battle road construction amid pandemic

It’s been a difficult time for many businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. About a month ago, the stress piled on for Sioux Falls businesses near 41st Street and Western Avenue thanks to road construction.

Places like Fonder Sewing Machine Co. are hidden by orange cones and construction tape. But their manager says this hasn't stopped people from finding them and stopping in to support their business during this difficult time.

Despite the pandemic and construction, business is booming at the Fonder Sewing Machine Co. When COVID-19 first hit South Dakota, ”It got pretty quiet, we were quite busy before that so it was concerning,” said Manager Ben Reiser.

But soon after they became busy as people began making masks.

“They were pulling out their sewing machines trying to make masks and in some cases the machines were not working so they needed to be brought in for service or they came in and bought a new one,” said Reiser.

Then a month ago, the business got hit with construction on 41st Street and Western Avenue.

Since the pandemic staff have learned that some things are out of their control, so they are trying to look on the bright side.

”When it’s all done it’s going to be nice because we’re going to have two more turning lanes on each side of the road and so we’re looking forward to that,” said Reiser.

Unfortunately, the business's front entrance is completely blocked by construction, so people have to go through the back entrance on Jefferson Avenue. Luckily, people are finding their way.

“They’ve got really nice detour signs with our name on it and where to turn,” said Reiser.

Despite some hurdles, staff say they are grateful for the community's continued support.

“It’s quite a relief, you know. There are so many businesses that aren’t as fortunate, so we’re blessed and we’re very thankful for our customers and really proud that we can continue to stay busy,” said Reiser.

Staff hope people don’t forget about all the businesses currently affected by construction near 41st Street and Western Avenue, and ask that people show their support if they can.

The construction is expected to be completed by spring of 2021 with traffic fully open late fall of 2020.

