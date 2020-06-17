Sioux Falls cancels Independence Day parade; plans virtual alternatives

The city of Sioux Falls is making major changes to its Independence Day celebration plans due to COVID-19.

The city announced Wednesday it is canceling the annual Independence Day parade at Falls Park. However, city leaders announced alternative celebration plans for the 4th of July weekend.

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation will host a "virtual" 5K fun run on a number of pre-planned routes around the city. They are also holding a "virtual parade" encouraging people to share photos and videos of what they are doing to celebrate the holiday on social media with the hashtag #OneSiouxFalls4th.

