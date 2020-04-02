Sioux Falls car dealership donates vehicles to Meals on Wheels program

A Sioux Falls car dealership has stepped up after increased demand for Active Generations' "Meals on Wheels" put a strain on the program.

Schulte Subaru dropped off three vehicles for Active Generations to use to continue to provide meals for people around the community.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced many people to stay at home, meaning a bigger demand for Meals on Wheels.

"The thing that we really focus on is helping the community out, especially during times of need," Schulte Subaru owner Mike Schulte said. "It's be very easy to reel back in a situation like this, but we're proud of the fact that we keep giving even when times are tough."

Active Generations staff say Wednesday's donation came in a time of need.

"It is an amazing gift," Nutrition Director Rebecca Benke said. "It left me speechless, because a gift like this, which makes us able to give back to the community, is just amazing."

Active Generations usually provides around 400 meals a day in Soux Falls through the Meals on Wheels program. Lately, that number has been around 500.