Sioux Falls city council collects ideas for the spending of the 2021 budget

The City of Sioux Falls will have a multi-million-dollar budget in 2021 and now city councilors are tasked with figuring out how some of that money should be spent.

The council’s working session this afternoon brought ideas of where portions of the next year’s budget should go.

City leaders are in the process of going through some of those ideas.

One of which, could bring back a program that once had penitentiary inmates helping clean up the city.

For 16 years the ‘Scoop It’ program lets inmates shovel the driveway and sidewalks of residents in Sioux Falls.

South Dakota State Penitentiary Warden Darin Young said, “The Scoop It program was developed in Sioux Falls in 2001 and expanded to other communities. We had to end the program in November of 2017, mostly due to staffing and budget issues.”

Warden Young says the program forced the State Penitentiary to pay staff overtime, which chipped away at their budget.

"Although we like to be good stewards in our communities, our main mission is still the security of the facility and we just couldn't afford to do both anymore,” Warden Young added.

Warden Young says a similar program could be brought back if the city is willing to cover some of the costs.

Councilmember Theresa Stehly says it’s a consideration.

“They may not germinate right away, but at least we are putting it out there and making an awareness energy happen,” Council member Theresa Stehly said.