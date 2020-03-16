Sioux Falls city councilor asks governor to delay local elections

Sioux Falls City Councilor Theresa Stehly has sent a request to Governor Noem to allow South Dakota communities to delay their April municipal/school board elections.

More: Coronavirus in South Dakota

You can read her full request below.

Dear Governor Noem,

I am officially requesting that you allow communities in South Dakota to reschedule their April municipal/school board elections to either a May date or with the June 2 primary.

Our City Clerk Tom Greco indicated last week that the decision was in your hands. He also said that he has already had people pull out of helping at the polling places on April 14 because of the corona virus. Many of our best election workers are senior citizens.

This executive action from your office would ensure the safety and well-being of election workers and voters. Absentee voting is set to start at the Minnehaha County Administration Building in two weeks. I'm concerned that the timing of this will endanger our citizens.

Thanks for your consideration,

Theresa Stehly

Interactive map: Global COVID-19 Cases

